It’s been a longer-than-usual offseason after the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out more than half of the college baseball season last year.
But the wait is finally over.
The Missouri Southern baseball team returns to the diamond Thursday when it opens its 2021 campaign with a three-game series against Flagler College in St. Augustine, Florida. The first game will be played at 4 p.m. Thursday, the second at 5 p.m. Friday and the final at noon on Saturday.
“It seems like it’s been so long since we’ve actually played some baseball — much longer than it actually has been,” 14th-year MSSU coach Bryce Darnell said. “Guys are obviously excited to get back going again. We’re excited to be practicing and playing again, and we’ll find out a lot on Thursday.”
MSSU played 21 games in 2020 before its season was prematurely ended, finishing 16-5 overall and 3-3 in MIAA play. The Lions were also unbeaten on their home field at 14-0.
The Lions return 23 players from last year’s team and have been picked to finish third in the MIAA Preseason Coaches’ Poll that was released Jan. 29. Among the returners are nine position starters, three starting pitchers and a closing pitcher.
“The good thing is everyone was able to retain their eligibility after last season,” Darnell said. “So we’ll have (six) seniors. Two guys decided not to return, but everybody else is back. So we have an extremely familiar team. We have some newcomers that have been good additions as well. But for the most part, our core remains intact.”
Perhaps the most important retention for Southern is its pitching staff.
Senior southpaw Zach Parish was the 2019 MIAA Pitcher of the Year and was arguably on pace to accomplish the feat again last season as he went 4-0 with a 2.65 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 34 innings. The Tahlequah, Oklahoma, native is already the conference’s all-time strikeout leader and is 77 away from becoming the all-time leader in MSSU history. In 2019, he set the single-season MSSU record with 136 K's.
“Parish is one of our guys who has been around for a long time, and the same goes for guys like Will Bausinger, Troy Gagan and Joe Kinder,” Darnell said. “You just feel like you have a really good connection after getting to know those guys. They’re all a big part of our team, and we’re glad to have them back.”
The Lions’ starting rotation doesn’t really fall off after Parish. Junior Zac Shoemaker and senior Bausinger combined to go 11-2 with 168 K's last season, while sophomore Cole Woods went 2-1 with 18 strikeouts in three starts.
Then there’s junior Logan VanWey, who returns as one of the MIAA’s top closers after registering six saves with 16 strikeouts and a 2.89 ERA in 9 1/3 innings last season.
“We feel like the strength is in our pitching,” Darnell said. “We feel like those guys are as good as anybody in our league. It just depends on how they pitch on that given day.”
Southern also returns the bulk of its batting lineup that averaged more than seven runs and eight hits per game last season.
Returning outfielders are juniors Clay Milas and Jordan Fitzpatrick as well as senior Troy Gagan. Each recorded batting averages of .319 or better in 2019.
Freshman Henry Kusiak returns at third after hitting .306 a season ago, while senior Joe Kinder and sophomore Dexter Swims both return up the middle.
Sophomore Matt Miller returns at first, and fellow infielder Tommy Stevenson returns after leading the team in hitting (.333) as a true freshman. Junior Brad Willis is also back after tallying a team-high eight doubles as well as two home runs and 13 RBI as the team’s designated hitter.
“Everybody’s in the same situation in college baseball,” Darnell said. “They’ve got largely the same roster that they had last year when COVID hit. But I think the big thing is to just maintain some consistency with our starting pitching, and that will give us a good chance.”
As for the newcomers, Darnell said that that freshman Grant Harris, a Willard High School product, is another infielder who could make an immediate impact in the Lions lineup.
“Early on, I would say Grant Harris has really impressed us with some of the things he can do, especially offensively,” Darnell said. “These guys will get their chances as we continue to progress through the season. But right off the bat, Grant made quite an impression. ... He really has some offensive versatility, some power and speed.”
Following its series with Flagler this week, MSSU will play host to Missouri S&T and Missouri Western in the MIAA/GLVC Crossover event on Feb. 19-20 at Warren Turner Field in Joplin. The Lions open MIAA play on Feb. 26 in a home series against Emporia State.
