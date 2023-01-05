The Missouri Southern men's basketball team has now won five straight games after taking down Fort Hays State 68-56 in Hays, Kansas on Thursday night.
The last time the Lions (9-4, 5-2 MIAA) lost would have been on Dec. 3 at home against Missouri Western. Since, they've beaten No. 6 Central Oklahoma on the road as well as Newman. Then, MSSU came home and defeated Central Missouri right before Christmas break. Since the break, they've added wins over Pittsburg State at home and now FHSU on the road.
The Tigers (10-4, 5-3) were on a three-game streak of their own coming into the night.
Southern ended that streak behind its plus shooting efforts. MSSU finished the night shooting at a 52% clip overall and 45% from beyond the arc. The Lions drilled nine of 20 3-pointers.
All nine of those triples came from the team's top-4 scorers. Vinson Sigmon Jr. finished with 16 points and two threes. Avery Taggart added 14 points and three 3-point baskets. Winston Dessessow and Christian Bundy chipped in 12 points and two more threes a piece.
The Lions shot it well but also held up on the defensive end. The Tigers only mustered 28 points in each half of the game and shot just 40% from the field and 27% from deep. FHSU only made it to the free throw line for nine attempts all game as well.
Fort Hays was led by Elijah Nnanabu and Jaheim Holden with 11 points. Iyen Enaruna added 10 more for the Tigers.
As a team, the Lions only missed one free throw going 13 for 14. The top-4 scorers shot 13 for 13 on charities. MSSU also outrebounded its MIAA counterpart 32-22 in the game.
Missouri Southern is averaging 78 points per game during this winning streak and holding opponents to just 61.8 ppg at the same time.
MSSU heads to Nebraska-Kearney (3-11, 1-7 MIAA) on Saturday with tipoff slated for 4 p.m.
