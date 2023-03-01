KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The seventh-seeded Lions are moving on to face second-seeded Central Oklahoma on Thursday at 2:15 p.m. after controlling the tempo from the outset in their opening-round game in the MIAA tournament.
The Missouri Southern men’s basketball team (17-12) topped No.10 Northeastern State (12-15) 70-60 on Wednesday afternoon inside the Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City.
“These guys were tremendous, both offensively and defensively,” MSSU head coach Sam McMahon said. “I thought we were really locked in and really getting stops. That led to our offense. We were moving the basketball and getting great shots.”
That offense shot 45% from the field for the game and was over 40% from beyond the arc in the first half, connecting on 6 of 14 3-pointers.
MSSU led for the majority of the game and by double digits for most of the second half. NSU only led for 1:36 of the game and never in the second half.
Vinson Sigmon Jr. began the second-half scoring with a 3-pointer to make it 40-30 in favor of the Lions. They used that to grab its largest lead of the day at 49-35 early in the second half after a Christian Bundy offensive rebound and putback. The lead was also at 14 when Sam Thompson converted a dunk and drew a foul to make it 54-40. Thompson missed the free throw to try and go up 15.
“The momentum swing was huge,” Thompson said. “I think the momentum is what carried us through the rest of the game.”
That momentum eventually died and Southern had to hold off a late run by the RiverHawks to seal the victory. NSU got within single digits for the first time since the halftime score of 37-30 when Rashad Perkins took a fastbreak attempt straight to the basket and was fouled by MSSU’s Isaiah Holden. Perkins made one of two freebies to make it 54-45.
Then Christian Cook took over for the RiverHawks by scoring 12 of their final 15 points to try and keep his team in it. But Cook and company only got as close as 60-56 before seeing the Lions close the game on a 10-4 run.
“I thought we got to the free throw line,” McMahon said of his team holding its lead. “We were taking it to the rim, we weren’t just settling for threes, we were driving on closeouts and that’s what we teach our guys.”
MSSU shot 7 for 10 on free throws down the stretch. McMahon added that the zone defense the team was in late helped to buy them some extra possessions as well. The Lions had all but ended the game when Sigmon Jr. lined up a triple from deep on the left wing to put his team up 67-59 with 50 seconds left in the game.
Cook finished the game with a team-high 14 points and only scored 2 in the first half. Dillon Bailey, Tylor Arnold and Perkins joined him in double figures with 10 points each.
MSSU was led by Sigmon Jr. with 21 while Thompson added 12 – with 8 coming in the second half – and Lawson Jenkins contributed 10 off the bench.
Sigmon Jr. scored the team’s first 6 points with his first two of five 3-pointers to open the game. The junior shot 5 for 8 from beyond the arc.
Jenkins provided an early spark off the bench as he tallied 7 early points to help MSSU go on an 11-0 run in the first half. That run put the team ahead 17-6.
Thompson found his rhythm early in the second half as he threw down two dunks and made another interior score in the first nine minutes of the period. He also pulled down a career-high 13 rebounds for a double-double.
The Lions came into the contest losing the turnover battle to their opponents on the season. They have turned it over 12.8 times per game while opponents are at 11.4 tpg. In a game with few turnovers and fouls, they were able to take advantage. The Lions committed just five turnovers to NSU’s seven. They turned those seven forced turnovers into 12 points in comparison to just 6 for the RiverHawks.
“It helps a lot because it’s easier offense than trying to go against a set defense,” Sigmon Jr. said. “Getting off in transition and creating turnovers gave us a lot of momentum.”
MSSU’s bench provided a boost as well. Along with Jenkins’ early contribution, Holden played 25 minutes and shot a perfect 2 for 2 from the field and was 2 for 3 on free shots. He finished with 6 points, three assists and three rebounds. Jenkins had a 4-for-7 shooting night and was 2 of 4 from outside in 21 minutes of play.
Senior Christian Bundy was only able to play 2:22 in the first half after getting two quick fouls. He came back to play more than 16 minutes in the second half and contributed 7 points.
The Bronchos will come into Thursday’s matchup at 24-4 and having won their most recent contest. UCO was ranked 12th in the most recent Division II rankings. The Lions beat them in both regular-season meetings.
‘A GAME’
Bailey, a sophomore for NSU, was recognized before the game as the MIAA’s A-Game Scholar Athlete for his 4.0 GPA. Bailey is studying finance at the Tahlequah, Oklahoma university.
The Bentonville, Arkansas-native finished the season with an average of 15.5 ppg and tallied a season-high 33 points on Feb. 15 at Newman.
OTHER ACTION
No. 9 seed Missouri Western knocked off No. 8 seed Washburn 69-63 to begin the day at the historic Municipal Auditorium. The Griffons will meet No. 1 Northwest Missouri at noon on Thursday.
