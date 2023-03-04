MARYVILLE, Mo. — Missouri Southern exploded with seven runs in the sixth inning Saturday en route to a 14-11 MIAA baseball victory against host Northwest Missouri.
Both teams were active at the plate with each getting 17 hits.
The score was tied at 3-all going into the top of the sixth.
The Bearcats scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth, as well as three in the seventh and three in the eighth.
However, the Lions held on with three runs in the seventh and one more in the eighth to secure the win.
Shortstop Henry Kusiak went 1-for-6 and drove in four of the Missouri Southern runs.
Adding to the Lions’ offense were Nate Mieszkowski, Drew Davis and Will Doherty with two hits apiece.
Northwest shortstop Cole Slibowski went 4-for-5 and drove in one run. In addition, Max Pawela and Ryan Koski each had three RBIs for the Bearcats (2-14).
Starter Cale McCallister tossed the first three innings, giving up six hits, to get the pitching win. Zach Wiese pitched for Northwest.
Missouri Southern (13-5, 4-1 in the MIAA) will play at Northwest again at 1 p.m. Sunday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.