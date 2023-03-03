MARYVILLE, Mo. — Missouri Southern churned out 14 hits Friday en route to a 11-5 MIAA baseball win against host Northwest Missouri State.
The Lions took an early lead of 5-2 in the third inning and never trailed in hiking their record to 12-5 and 3-1 in the MIAA.
Southern scored one run in the fifth, two in the seventh and three in the ninth to seal the victory.
Left fielder Treghan Parker went 3 for 4 to drive in three runs for the Lions.
Northwest Missouri dropped to 2-13 overall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.