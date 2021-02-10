Missouri Southern has its final road trip of the season this week, and it starts tonight at Missouri Western.
With five games remaining, the Lions (7-10) are in eighth place in the MIAA standings, one-half game behind Washburn and percentage points ahead of Northwest Missouri, which plays at home against Pittsburg State tonight and MSSU on Saturday afternoon.
Eight teams qualify for next month’s conference postseason tournament.
The Griffons (3-11) have lost three straight games and 10 of their last 11 games, but Lions coach Ronnie Ressel said they are playing better than their record indicates.
“They are playing pretty well,” Ressel said. “They played Fort Hays State really strong Monday night.(58-49 loss) They are competing on the defensive end extremely hard. Against Hays they played really fast, really aggressive. (Coach Candi Whitaker) is still playing a lot of kids, and they are playing their butts off.”
The Lions beat Missouri Western 67-56 on Dec. 12 in Joplin, and it was a game of two distinctive halves. The Griffons led 37-30 at halftime, but the Lions roared back with a 20-8 advantage in the third quarter and outscored the Griffons 17-11 in the final 10 minutes.
“The first half we struggled a little bit and they did some good things offensively and defensively,” Ressel said. “It just flipped in the second half. We were able to score the basketball, made some free throws, and we were able to get some defensive stops and create turnovers as well.”
Senior guard Carley Turnbull topped the Lions with 16 points that day, and junior forward Layne Skiles contributed 13. Skiles, who prepped at Purdy, fired in a career-high 21 points in Saturday’s 78-59 home loss to No. 21 Central Missouri.
Turnbull leads the Lions at 13.9 points per game, and sophomore center Madi Stokes is also in double figures at 10.4.
Brionna Budgetts led the Griffons with 13 points, and Jordan Cunningham chipped in with 10.
Ressel predicts tonight’s game could resemble the previous meeting.
“It will probably be a very similar game when we play them up there," Ressel said. "It’s going to be very competitive.. I think the team that wins the turnover battle and rebound battle has a really good chance to win the basketball game.”
The MSSU campus has been closed all week due to ice, snow and cold temperatures but the Lions have been able to practice each day. It resembled a shorter but second winter break.
“We can practice when we want to,” Ressel said.. “It gives the kids a little break from class, but I’d just as soon they be in classes trying to get something accomplished.”
After this week, the Lions’ final three games are at home against Pittsburg State, Central Oklahoma and Washburn.
MSSU vs. MWSU
MISSOURI SOUTHERN (7-10)
Pts.
F Layne Skiles, 5-10 jr. 6.4
F Carley Turnbull, 5-10 sr. 13.9
C Madi Stokes, 6=3 so. 10.4
G Brooke Stauffer, 5-10 sr. 3.6
G Megan Jackson, 5-6 sr. 4.5
MISSOURI WESTERN (3-11)
Pts.
F Jordan Cunningham, 6-0 fr. 5.5
F Mary Fultz, 6-1 fr. 5.8
F Asia McCoy, 5-10 jr. 7.1
G Camille Evans, 5-7 fr. 6.9
F Mychaeli Gray, 5-9 sr. 4.9
Game Notes
Tipoff: 5:30 p.m.
Site: MWSU Fieldhouse, St. Joseph
Coaches: Ronnie Ressel, 5thh year at MSSU (54-77). Candi Whitaker, 2ndd year at MWSU (24-19).
Series: MWSU leads 59-35 after the Lions’ 67-56 home victory on Dec. 19. The Lions are 9-36 on the road against the Griffons.
Radio: WMBH (1560 AM, 101.3 FM), KSEK (1340 AM, 107.9 FM), KXMS (88.7 FM), 5:10 p.m.
