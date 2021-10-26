Live basketball returned to the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center in roaring fashion.
Missouri Southern’s basketball teams made their first public appearance in front of fans on Tuesday night with intrasquad scrimmages to highlight MOSO Madness.
As men’s coach Jeff Boschee put it, “It’s just fun to see our fans out here and enjoy a little MOSO basketball. There wasn’t much effort. A lot of dunking and a lot of shooting. I told our guys, ‘I don’t want anyone to get hurt.’ We accomplished that.”
“I think the girls were really excited just to get back out in front of the fans,” women’s coach Ronnie Ressel said. “It has been awhile. I thought our kids competed. They played hard. That was the biggest thing I wanted them to do.”
The women scrimmaged first, and the Gold team defeated the Black 25-18 in a 20-minute, running-clock session.
Forward Anna Hall, a redshirt freshman, led the Green with six points. Mount Vernon products Lacy Stokes and Cameron Call each had five points, while Kaitlin Hunnicutt chipped in five as well.
Amaya Johns, a junior forward-guard, led the Black with eight points.
“We have a lot of options,” Ressel said. “We have a lot of kids that can score it. We could potentially have a really good balance. We have some kids that if they get going, they can really score a bunch in a hurry. Amaya did that at times last year for us. Lacy does a lot of positive things. I’m excited about her. She sees the floor. We have a lot of confidence with the 3-point shot. We took several tonight, and that is going to be our game.
In the men’s scrimmage, returners Stan Scott and Avery Taggart combined for 23 points to lead the Black past the Green 56-51.
Scott, a senior guard, had three dunks, one triple and finished with 13 points, while redshirt freshman Taggart knocked down two treys among 10 points.
Leading the Green was sophomore guard Winston Dessesow with nine points. Redshirt freshman forward Lawson Jenkins added eight.
“We had guys in role positions last year step up and do a little bit more,” Boschee said. “(Christian) Bundy has to produce more on the offensive end. Obviously, we are going to be a little bit smaller. I think we have some good sized guards. We just don’t have that big sized inside presence right now, but Bundy needs to pick up scoring wise. We need more consistency out of Winston. Lawson has to score the ball more. With our athleticism, hopefully we can guard the basketball and be good on the defensive end.”
Between the scrimmages, the teams held 3-point shooting contests.
In one minute, Alex Jones defeated Taggart 14-11 in the men’s final. The women’s shootout saw Neosho product Brooke Stauffer beat Johns 13-9.
Both Southern teams open the season with exhibitions at Wichita State. The men play the Shockers on Monday, while the women follow suit on Nov. 4.
“We’ll keep on preparing,” Boschee said. “We have had some good days of practice. We keep on getting better. Hopefully come Nov. 12 (at the Midwest Classic), we’ll be ready to roll.”
“I was pleased with our effort and have been pleased with our effort since day one back at the end of August and first of September,” Ressel said. “These kids have bought into how hard we are going to have to play to get us over that hump. They want to take it to the next level as far as producing and getting wins. Coming out with a positive attitude everyday has been great.”
