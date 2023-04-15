Missouri Southern State University's baseball team, with an offensive punch led by right fielder Ethan Clark, overpowered Newman 16-12 Saturday in an MIAA matchup at Warren Turner Field.
Clark went 3 for 4 and drove in six runs, with Matt Miller and Henry Kusiak getting two more RBIs apiece.
In addition, the Lions' second baseman, Nate Mieszkowski, went 4 for 4 and drove in another run.
Even though the Lions had 14 hits, Newman had four more, with Jack Kiser and Jason Schneider driving home three runs apiece.
Missouri Southern (32-10, 20-6 MIAA) will entertain Newman again at 1 p.m. Sunday.
