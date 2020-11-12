Missouri Southern women's soccer program announced the signing of 10 incoming freshmen for the 2021 season on Thursday.
The class has six players from Kansas, two from Missouri and one each from Oklahoma and Texas. Eight of them play club soccer in the Kansas City area.
"The 2021 class brings depth and talent to the program," Southern soccer coach Aaron Tilsen said in a release. "I am confident that this group of girls from Oklahoma, Texas, Kansas and Missouri is going to continue to develop our team culture and success on the field."
The group from Kansas consists of Mia Barkyoumb (Olathe), Alex Pascua (Eudora), Hannah Beashore (Shawnee), Joelie Riley (Lenexa), Lainey Waldron (Shawnee) and Tobie Trenholm (Overland Park).
Braylee Childers (Lee's Summit) and Parker Croft (Raymore) are the Lions' signees from Missouri. Leah Paddie (Cache, Okla.) and Rachel Rogers (Frisco, Texas) complee the class.
Barkyoumb played high school soccer at Olathe Northwest High School under coach Christopher Graham. Pascua played for coach Darren Erpelding at Eudora High School. Beashore and Waldron both attended Mill Valley High School and were coached by Arlan Vomhof and Joe Waldron.
Riley and Trenholm went to Shawnee West High School and played under coach Sarah Gonzalez.
Childers will be a Blue Springs South High School product, playing for coach Todd Findley. Croft went to Raymore-Peculiar High School and played under Jennifer Ogren and John Plankers. Paddie attended Cache High School and is coached by Amber Dewinter while Rogers plays for Frisco Lebanon Trail High School under Caitlin Lueders.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.