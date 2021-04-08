It's a busy weekend for Missouri Southern's softball and soccer teams as both programs face a pair of MIAA opponents.
The Lions' softball team has doubleheaders against Northeastern State at 11:30 a.m. Friday and No. 22 Rogers State at noon Saturday. The NSU twinbill was moved up 2 1/2 hours because of a rainy forecast for Friday.
Almost halfway through the MIAA schedule, the Lions (15-11, 6-4 MIAA) are in sixth place in the conference standings, percentage points ahead of Northeastern State (19-11, 7-5) and Rogers State (18-10, 7-5). The Hillcats play today at Pittsburg State (12-18, 6-6).
Shortstop Josie Tofpi leads the Lions and ranks in the top-10 in the MIAA in average (.405, fifth in MIAA), hits (32, seventh), runs (21, ninth), on-base percentage (.472, eighth) and runs batted in (21, ninth).
Leadoff batter Yazmin Vargas leads the league and is 21st in NCAA Division II with 16 stolen bases. Ashlynn Williams has a team-high four home runs with 20 RBI.
Abby Atkin's 18 pitching appearances rank first in the MIAA and 15th in the nation. She is 7-5 with a 2.40 earned run average (eighth in MIAA). she has fanned 29 batters in 67 innings.
Bailey Lacy is 4-1 with a 3.57 ERA in 10 appearances, fanning 29 in 35 1/3 innings. Kara Amos (4-4, 3.55 ERA) has sttruck out 35 batters in 45 1/3 innings.
SOCCER TEAM ON ROAD
The Lions' women's soccer team (3-5, 0-1) journeys to Wichita to face Newman (1-3-2, 0-2) in an MIAA match at the Stryker Soccer Complex. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. Friday.
Maya Greenquist leads the Lions with four goals, including one goal in the second half of MSSU's 1-0 home nonconference victory one month ago at Fred G. Hughes Stadium.
Riley Laver recorded the shutout that day and has 44 saves for the season.
Bailey Belcher and Mackenzie Scholtz have two goals apiece for MSSU.
The Lions will be home at 2 p.m. Sunday against Central Oklahoma (4-2-1) for another league match. The Bronchos play tonight at Central Missouri.
