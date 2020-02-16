BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Missouri Southern softball earned a pair of wins on Sunday to finish action in the UAM Division II Softball Classic.
Southern (5-2) rallied late in its opener to defeat Henderson State 8-6 before pouring on runs in a 13-1 win over Quincy in five innings in the second game.
Southern 8,Henderson State 6
Southern trailed 5-3 heading into the fifth inning before the Lions scored three runs to take a 6-5 advantage. Henderson State scored a run in the sixth to tie the game, but the Lions crossed home twice in the top of the seventh en route to victory.
Mikaela Cox earned the win in relief after allowing one run on two hits, three walks and three strikeouts in 3 1/3 innings pitched. Abby Atkin started for Southern and allowed five runs, four earned, on four hits, five walks and a strikeout in 3 2/3 innings pitched.
Southern’s five-run third inning was highlighted by a go-ahead RBI single from Erika Lutgen, which scored Josie Tofpi. Two Lion runs scored previously on a Henderson State error to tie the game at 5-5.
Ashlyn Taylor hit a solo home run for Henderson State in the top of the sixth to tie the game at 6-6.
Southern took the final momentum swing in the seventh when Makaila Leonhart scored on an error for a 7-6 advantage. Kristen Wade singled up the middle later in the inning to score Tofpi to make the score 8-6.
Leonhart had two hits and scored two runs, while Wade had two hits, drove in two and scored once. Lutgen and Tori Frazier also recorded two hits.
Southern 13, Quincy 1
Quincy took a 1-0 lead into the third before the Southern bats erupted for two runs in the third, five in the fourth and six in the fifth to run away with the win.
Natalie Hamm earned the complete-game win, allowing one run on four hits, two walks and three strikeouts in five innings.
MacKenzie Collier took the loss after allowing two runs on five hits, a walk and a strikeout in 3 2/3 innings.
Josie Tofpi doubled, had two hits, scored three runs and drove in a game-high four runs. Elizabeth Windsor tripled, had two hits, scored three runs and drove in one. Erika Lutgen doubled, had two hits and drove in two.
Southern takes part in the Emporia State Softball Classic with a 2 p.m. matchup against Sioux Falls on Friday.
