CLEVELAND, Miss. — In a college baseball doubleheader decided by one run in each game, Missouri Southern split with host Delta State on Saturday.
Missouri Southern won the opener 5-4 in nine innings and lost 3-2 in a seven-inning nightcap.
In the first game, freshman designated hitter Ethan Clark led the visitors, going 2 for 3 and knocking in two runs. The Lions’ Matt Miller also drove home two runs, going 1 for 4.
Right fielder Kirkland Trahan went 2 for 4 and had two RBIs to lead the Statesmen.
The Lions scored two runs in both the third and fourth innings and led 4-3 going into the ninth when both teams added a run apiece.
Starting pitcher Trent Harris and reliever Kyle Moore gave up seven hits, with Harris going the first six innings and giving up six of the hits.
In the finale, despite being outhit 7-5 and committing three errors, Delta State won to even its record at 3-3.
Miller went 2 for 3 and drove in two runs, while nobody had more than one hit for the Statesmen.
The Lions (6-2) scored their only runs in the third inning. After scoring a run in the bottom of the third, Delta State sent home two more in the fourth inning and held on to seal the victory.
