WARRENSBURG, Mo. — Missouri Southern opened its MIAA softball schedule Friday with a doubleheader sweep over host Central Missouri.
The Lions won the first game 3-2 and the nightcap 10-5 to hike their overall record to 16-5.
In the opener Central Missouri scored in the bottom of the first inning and held a 1-0 lead until the top of the sixth when the Lions tied the game.
Missouri Southern scored, in an extra inning, a pair of runs in the top of the eighth, while holding Central Missouri to one in the bottom of the eighth to seal the victory.
The Lions were outhit 9-4. Pinch-hitter Kara Amos went 2 for 3 and knocked in two runs for Southern, while Central Missouri first baseman Makenzie McAtee went 1 for 3 with 2 RBIs.
Avery Tallman went the distance on the mound for the Lions, striking out four batters and walking one to get the win.
The Lions turned the tables on hitting in the finale, with Southern getting 12 hits, compared to eight for the Jennies.
Yazmin Vargas, Southern center fielder, went 3 for 5 and drove in two runs, while Ashlyn Cook went 1 for 4 with three RBIs for the visitors.
Lions pitcher Natalie Bates tossed the first four innings to get the win.
Missouri Southern will travel to Lincoln for a 2 p.m. twinbill Saturday.
