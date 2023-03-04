KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Southern women's basketball team will be playing Sunday for the MIAA championship after a 63-51 win Saturday over top-seeded Nebraska Kearney during the MIAA Tournament at Kansas City's Municipal Auditorium.
The Lions (26-6) had fallen to the Lopers (28-4) in their past two meetings by two and three points, respectively, but that would not be the case on Saturday.
In their last two meetings, the Lopers controlled the paint. That also was not the case on Saturday. Southern won both the rebound battle (40-36) and points in the paint (28-20).
In their last meeting, inside the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center, the Lions dug a hole and were down early. Again, a different story on Saturday.
Southern jumped out to an 8-0 lead off buckets by Madi Stokes, Lacy Stokes and Mia Topping. The Lions held UNK scoreless for the first five-and-a half minutes until Klaire Kirsch hit a trey for the Lopers at 4:38.
"I think our kids' mindset is really good right now on both ends of the floor," MSSU head coach Ronnie Ressel said. "Defensively, we did a great job of taking them out of what they wanted to do and we did a great job of rebounding the ball. I can't say enough about this group and how they are playing."
After a defensive stop, Kirsch hit another 3-pointer and UNK was within two points, 8-6 with 3:31 left in the opening period.
After an Amaya Johns score for the Lions, Kearney's Maegan Holt hit a trey, and the Lopers were within one at 10-9. UNK held a brief lead at 11-10, until Lacy Stokes was fouled and sunk both free throws to give Southern a 12-11 lead after one quarter.
The game remained relatively close throughout the second period. The Lopers started the quarter on a 5-0 run, but the Lions put together a 10-0 run of their own and were up 22-16 at 4:04. The Lions managed to stretch that lead to 27-19 off a Johns 3-pointer at 1:25 and Southern went into the locker room at halftime with a 29-23 lead.
The teams played even in the third quarter, each putting up 19 points to set up a tight final frame with MSSU leading 48-42.
Madi Stokes opened the quarter with a bucket that put Southern up eight at 50-42, but the Lopers were able to crawl back within three points at 50-47 at 8:03.
Johns drew a foul on a headsy pump fake on UNK's Elisa Backes. It was Backes' fifth foul and she was relegated to the bench at 3:56 with MSSU holding a 56-49 lead.
Missouri Southern made 9 of 12 free throws in the final four minutes to close out the win and advance to the final Sunday against No. 2 Central Missouri. The Jennies took down Fort Hays State 66-64 in overtime on Saturday night.
Lacy Stokes claimed game-high honors with 28 points and added seven rebounds and three assists and three steals. Johns had 11 points, eight rebounds and two steals. Madi Stokes led all rebounders with 12, while chipping in 8 points.
Kirsch led UNK with 12 points, while Sarah Schmitt added 10. Backes scored 8 before fouling out.
The Lions held UNK to just 31% shooting, while hitting 40% of their own shots.
"It was another gritty, tough defensive game for us," Ressel said. The kids did a great job on the defensive end. Give Nebraska-Kearney credit, they are a great team. Of course, they are going to make the NCAA Tournament and they will win some games in that thing. They are so good and they are so physical. They play the right way and they guard tremendous."
Lacy Stokes credited the Lion defense with manufacturing points for MSSU.
"Once our team was playing together on defense, and getting stops together, that is what converts to our offense, so I was able to get open looks in transition. I kept attacking because our team was getting stops on defense," Stokes said.
Johns said there is a reason behind their defensive success.
"I think it's just us playing for each other and playing together the whole 40 minutes," Johns said. "That's one of the main things — playing together. We say it all the time. 'Just play together.'"
