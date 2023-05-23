The Missouri Southern men carry an impressive resume heading into the D-II National Outdoor Track and Field Championships this week.
They were fourth in the nation at the 2023 NCAA Division II Indoor Championships in March, second in the MIAA Indoor Championships in February, and second in the MIAA Outdoor Championships May 5-7.
Ten men will represent the Lions in the three-day NCAA Division II Outdoor Championships hosted in Pueblo, Colorado, by Colorado State University beginning Thursday.
The Lions are ranked seventh in the nation. Defending champion Pittsburg State is ranked first.
The Lions are well-represented in the throws.
Junior Peyton Barton, a McDonald County High School product, will compete in the hammer and discus throws. Barton is the top-ranked thrower in D-II in both events. He is a 2022 All-American in the hammer, (fourth place,) discus (fifth place) and Indoor weight throw (fifth place). Olathe junior Connor Boyd will join Barton in the hammer throw and currently sits at number three in the division. He is the current school record holder in the indoor weight throw (21.96 meters), which he set at this year's Central Missouri Invitational.
Southern qualifiers for the national championships also include three MSSU javelin throwers Rajheim Carby, Nathan Kovis and Brendan Rozier.
Carby, a Kingston, Jamaica, senior was national runner-up in the event last year and comes into the meet ranked sixth. Carby set the school record (71.13 meters) at last year's MIAA Championships. Kovis, a Eureka sophomore, was an All-American (third place) in last year's championships and comes in at number 10 this year. Rozier is the third All-American competing in the event for MSSU. The Jefferson City junior was an All-American last year with a fifth-place finish at the national championships as a sophomore and is ranked at No. 11 for this year's championships.
Cedric Pearson rounds out the Lion throwers after qualifying in both the shot put and discus throws. He is a red-shirt freshman from Bentonville, Arkansas, who is ranked tenth in the discus and 11th in the shot put.
Two 110-meter hurdlers will also represent the Lions in Pueblo: Gladewater Texas junior Malachi Pipkin, currently ranked 13th, and freshman Maksym Andurukhiv , of Lviv, Ukraine, who ranks 21st.
Jumpers Jonathan Watts (long jump) and Taris Jackson (triple jump) also will compete for MSSU this weekend. Watts, a Kansas City sophomore, finished 11th in last year's national championships as a freshman. He is currently ranked eighth in the event. Jackson, a Carthage junior, was an All-American (eighth place) at last year's national meet.
Women athletes
Five women will compete for the 16th-ranked Lions at the national meet.
Highlighting that field is thrower Samariae Bonds, an Austin, Texas, junior. Bonds is currently number one in the shot put and 17th in the hammer throw. The University of Texas at Rio Grand Valley transfer was the Western Athletic Conference champion at the 2020 WAC Championships in both the shot put and weight throw as a sophomore and red-shirted in 2021 before transferring to MSSU.
Kiara Smith, a Lancaster junior, comes into the meet as the second-ranked 100-meter hurdler. She was a 2022 All-American (sixth place) in the event and also was runner-up last year in the 60-meter hurdles, where she set a new MSSU record of 8.41 seconds. She broke her own school record this year at the Mule Relays at Central Missouri with a time of 13.34 seconds. Smith also owns the school record for the 60-meter indoor hurdles, at 8.31 seconds.
Elizabeth Pomatto, an Osawatomie, Kansas, senior, will compete in the javelin throw for Southern. She was runner-up last year, when she set a school record with a throw of 53.04 meters. She comes in with a No. 13 ranking.
Dallas sprinter Chardae Overstreet is a 2021 All-American (sixth place) in the 400-meter run and comes into this year's meet ranked 18th. She was part of the mile relay team that set a school record (3:46.83) in 2020 at the MIAA Indoor Championships.
Holly Robinson, a Gravette, Arkansas, freshman pole vaulter, was a three-time state champion at Gravette High School and enters the meet ranked at no. 19.
