Missouri Southern volleyball coach Kalie Mader has finalized her roster for the 2019 season.
The final incoming recruits are Makenzie Fa’amausili-Cacoulidis, Kayla Murray, Emalee Lowe and Brooklyn McCain. The group joins Kierson Maydew, who signed last fall.
A pair of incoming freshmen, Fa’amausili-Cacoulidis and Murray are both Hawaii natives who prepped at Sacred Hearts Academy in Honolulu.
The 5-foot-7 Fa’amausili-Cacoulidis was a two-time all-conference selection, the Most Valuable Player of the D2 Volleyball Tournament and member of the Fab 15 in Hawaii.
The 5-foot-10 Murray earned all-conference honors as a senior and was also a track and field standout.
As seniors, Fa’amausili-Cacoulidis and Murray led their school to a state championship.
“I am thrilled to add two more freshmen to our 2019 class,” Mader said in a press release. “Kayla and McKenzie will bring a championship mindset, a high volleyball IQ and a great work ethic to our gym on a daily basis.”
Lowe is a Texas native who transferred from Lee College, where she earned first-team all-region honors and was named her conference’s Libero of the Year.
Lowe prepped at Midlothian High School, where she set a school record with 860 digs as a senior.
McCain is a native of Moore, Oklahoma, who transferred from Iowa Western Community College, where she contributed to back-to-back conference, regional and district championships. Her squad went 77-7 in two years and placed third at last year’s national championships.
McCain attended Southmoore High School, where she was a three-year letterwinner and an all-city pick as a senior.
“I am excited to have experienced back row players in our gym,” Mader said. “Both Emalee and Brooklynn have played a high level of junior college ball and add to our passion and drive in the gym daily.”
Missouri Southern (3-25 in 2018) hosts the Holiday Inn and Comfort Suites Invitational beginning on Sept. 6.
