The Missouri Southern women’s basketball team has climbed to the next rung of the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association’s national rankings ladder.
After setting a new program record at fifth last week, the Lions rewrote their record books on Monday this week when the WBCA announced a move up to fourth.
The jump from five to four comes after a 2-0 week and a 2-0 start to conference play. MSSU defeated MIAA opponents Northwest Missouri State (Thursday) and Missouri Western State (Saturday) at home. The Bearcats couldn’t handle the defensive pressure from the Lions as they shot under 27% for the entire game. MSSU won that one 52-37. They went on to outlast the Griffons as well in a much higher scoring contest. A late run allowed the Lions to grab a 75-69 win.
Southern (9-0, 2-0 MIAA) will look to climb another rung of the national rankings this week or at least hold their spot as they play in two more conference matchups. Both games this week will be on the road.
The Lions will be at Central Oklahoma (4-2, 1-1) on Thursday. The Bronchos are coming off of a 1-1 week in which they fell to Central Missouri but responded with a 96-75 win over Lincoln on Saturday.
Then MSSU will head to Newman (4-4, 1-2) on Saturday. The Jets had a 1-1 week last week in which they defeated Lincoln before falling to UCM. Newman began this week with a home bout with Pittsburg State. The Gorillas won that one 81-58.
The Southern men (4-4, 0-2) will also be on the road at UCO and Newman this week.
The Bronchos are ranked sixth in the country and have gotten off to a 7-0 start. After rolling past their first four opponents, they’ve seen a little more of a test in their last three games. UCO hadn’t won a game by less than 38 points until an 87-75 win over Cal State San Bernardino on Nov. 26.
In MIAA play, the Bronchos beat UCM by six and Lincoln by 15. The Lions will look to test them as well.
The Newman men are 4-5 and winless in conference through three games. The Jets played in a couple of close ones only losing to Lincoln by one and PSU by five.
