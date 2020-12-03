For the fifth time in as many games, Missouri Southern’s women’s basketball team is participating in a home opener.
But this time, it’s the Lions’ home opener as they battle Northeastern State tonight at 5:30 at the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center.
“We’ve had a good week of practice so far,” coach Ronnie Ressel said. “We’re excited about playing at home our next four games. It’s been nice to have a couple of consecutive days of practice to work on some things and get a little more continuity. I think we’ve improved this week, and we’re going to find out for sure when we step on the floor with NSU how much we’ve improved because they are a good team.”
And for the first time, the Lions (1-3) are coming off a victory, an 81-65 decision over Lincoln.
“I thought defensively we did a pretty solid job as far as what our game plan was, going under ball-screen action,” Ressel said. “For the most part we did a good job on the offensive boards. We gave up 11, but we didn’t give up a lot of second-chance points.
“I thought we shot the ball and executed pretty well offensively. I was really pleased with Madi (Stokes) going to the offensive boards. She was really aggressive and got several putbacks for us. You take out the turnovers, I like everything else we did.”
Stokes, 6-foot-3 sophomore, totaled 15 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Lions, and Amaya Johns scored 14 points off the bench.
The Lions wound up with 20 turnovers, three above their season average.
“We just had some bad decisions with some of our passes,” Ressel said. “If it was because the defense did something, you credit the defense. But I thought we had some bad decisions and made some bad passes. That’s something we can do better.
“It was really nice to get that first win, especially after our first two games ... we lose by one, we lose by four and were a possession away from winning both of those. Then we had a bad showing at Central Missouri but came out and played hard at Lincoln.”
The RiverHawks (2-1) beat Northwest Missouri 64-56 and Missouri Western 82-74 before losing at Emporia State 78-64. Their 70.0 team scoring average is 10 points more than last year’s average during a 5-21 season.
Zaria Collins, 5-9 sopghomore, and Cenia Hayes, 5-9 senior, average 20.5 and 17.3 points, respectively to lead NSU.
“They had a very good win over Missouri Western, a very good win over Northwest,” Ressel said. “Their kids play extremely hard, and they have a couple of kids who can really score the basketball inside and out. That will be a big challenge for us, defending their guards who can go in and post up and score around the basket and their big kid is undersized but she knows how to score over bigger kids. And against Emporia State, midway through the fourth quarter they were right there in the ball game.”
