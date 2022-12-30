Missouri Southern State University’s women’s basketball team used a balanced scoring attack Friday in running past visiting Illinois-Springfield 93-47.
The Lions, winning their 12th game in 13 outings, marked their last non-conference contest of the regular season.
Southern wasted little time in building up an enormous lead, going to 51-21 by halftime.
Sophomore guard Lacy Stokes led four Lions in double figures with 14 points while playing just 18 minutes. Amaya Johns netted 12, Hailey Grant 11 and Layne Skiles 10.
Ava Bardack and Liz Uhl scored 11 points apiece to top the Prairie Stars, who are still seeking their first win in a dozen games so far this season.
Madi Stokes, with two blocked shots, continued her dominance in that category as the 6-foot-3 center collected her 31st block of the campaign to go with 131 from the three previous seasons. She is tied second for blocked shots nationwide in NCAA Division II. She is also the first Missouri Southern player to ever have 30 or more blocked shots in each of the last four seasons and she already is the career leader for Missouri Southern.
After Friday’s game, she has accrued a total of 162 blocks dating back to the 2019-2020 season when she collected 33. She also had 50 in 2020-2021 and 48 last year.
Stokes also led her team in rebounds Friday with eight.
Next up, the Lions plat Pittsburg State University at 5:30 p.m. Monday.
