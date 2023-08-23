The Missouri Sports Hall of Fame announced honorees for its annual Fall Sports Luncheon and a number of area individuals and teams are on the list.
Honorees include the 1992 Missouri Southern State University softball team, coached by Pat Lipira, and current head football coach Atiba Bradley.
The softball team is being inducted into the organization's Hall of Fame, while coach Bradley is receiving the organization's Elite 11 award, which honors former high school, college and/or professional football players who made positive contributions to the game
The 1992 softball team claimed the D-II National Championship under Lipira, finishing 50-7. Many of the team's single-season records still stand, including team batting average (.345) and slugging percentage (.476). The 1992 team had two 11-game winning streaks and rode the solid pitching of 31-game winner Andrea Clarke. The Lions complemented Clarke's pitching with an offense led by Katrina Marshall, who batted .425 with eight home runs and 50 RBIs. Seven members of the 1992 squad had batting averages of .335 or higher. Ironically, it was a pinch-hit, bases-loaded single in the fifth inning off the bat of Dana Presley that scored Carrie Carter for a 1-0 win in the title game over California State-Hayward.
The 1992 Lion softball team roster included outfielder Carter, All-American pitcher Clarke, second baseman Cindy Cole, pitcher Angie Hadley, first baseman Stacy Harter, outfielder Leah Ingram, outfielder Krissy Konkol, pitcher Cheryl Kopf, shortstop Katrina Marshall, All-American catcher Diane Miller, utility/designated player Presley, third baseman Sharla Snow, catcher Jaki Staggs, outfielder Marcie Waters, designated player Renee Weih, pitcher Sharon Wright, head coach Lipira, and assistant coach Dee Gerlach.
As a player at Southern, Bradley was a two-time All-MIAA selection as a linebacker. He finished as the team's second-leading tackler with 72 stops (30 solo), including 9.5 losses and one sack as a senior. He was ninth in the MIAA that year in tackles. Bradley finished his career with 224 tackles, including 17.5 for a loss of 69 years, 6.5 sacks for a loss of 52 yards, four forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and one interception return of 37 yards. Bradley was named head coach of the Lions following a decade-plus of coaching at the collegiate level. He was a graduate assistant for MSSU (2006-2008), again at the University of Missouri (2008-2010), and then an assistant at Quincy University (2012), Western Illinois University (2013-2016), South Dakota (2016-2018) and McKendree University (2018-2021).
As a Joplin Eagle, Bradley earned Second Team All-State honors in addition to First Team All-Ozark Conference, All-District and All-Joplin Globe honors.
Bruce Stancell, Terry Higgins
Joining Bradley as an Elite-11 recipient is McDonald County and Pittsburg State University standout Bruce Stancell.
Stancell earned All-State honors in 1982 at McDonald County as a running back, rushing for more than 1,000 yards in both his junior and senior seasons. He also helped the basketball team to a third-place state finish in 1981. At Pittsburg State, Stancell earned honorable mention NAIA All-America honors at fullback in 1986. A two-time all-conference selection, he finished his career with 2,750 yards — the second-highest career rushing total in school history at the time. He also helped pave the way for Pitt State’s entire starting backfield to earn All-American honors in 1986, as the Gorillas led the NAIA in rushing (385.7 ypg), scoring (43.5 ppg), and total offense (490.7 ypg). He also was an NAIA All-American in discus in track & field in 1986. Stancell later worked 25 years for McDonald County High School as a teacher. He coached track & field for a majority of his years — and also started the wrestling program — before retiring in 2017. Stancell is an inductee of the Pitt State Athletics Hall of Fame.
Also being honored at the ceremony will be Carl Junction Public Address Announcer Terry Higgins, also known as the "Voice of the Bulldogs." Higgins served as the public address announcer for Carl Junction High School football games from 1993 to 2022. Higgins worked 175 varsity football games, a number that surpasses 400 when adding junior varsity and freshmen games (1983-2022), as well as junior high school (2001-2022). Along the way, his daughter, Terra, ran the 25/40 second play clock and his wife, Lynne, was his spotter, handling the yards and downs on the scoreboard. From the mid-1980s until his retirement in 2023, Higgins also worked as PA announcer, scorekeeper, and clock operator for boys and girls basketball, wrestling, track and field, cross country, boys and girls soccer, baseball and volleyball. Higgins also coached boys basketball and baseball in the 1980s and is still the all-time winningest softball coach in school history. He retired from his position as a history and psychology teacher and social studies departmental chair this past May, after 43 years at Carl Junction High School.
Wheaton softball
Also being honored at the ceremony are the 1993-1997 Wheaton High School softball teams.
The Lady Bulldogs earned a third-place finish in 1993, state runner-up in 1994, third place in 1995, a state championship in 1996 and a fourth-place finish in 1997. The coach of those teams was Keith McGee, who guided the program — and the school — to its only state title in its history in 1996 when Wheaton beat South Nodaway 11-8. More than 40 girls were on the rosters during those years as Wheaton continued to churn out victories. All-State players were Mindy Ray, Heather Wheeler, Tracy Schad, Korrie Butler, Susan Hall, Christy Brown, Tracy Keel, Ami Tichenor, Missy Keel and Laura Wilson.
The 2023 ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 18, at the University Plaza Hotel & Convention Center in Springfield.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.