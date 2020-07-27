The Missouri Valley Conference Presidents Council announced Monday it will push back the official start of competition for MVC fall sports to Sept. 18, and the league will conduct conference-only competition in men's soccer, women's soccer and volleyball.
The decision does not include the Missouri Valley Football Conference, who determined patience is warranted regarding any decision to modify the 2020 fall season. This means — for now — the Missouri State football season is still scheduled to begin on Aug. 29 at Oklahoma.
Fall competitive schedules for MVC men's and women's cross country, men's and women's golf, and women's tennis will be delayed until Sept. 18, as will the non-championship fall seasons for baseball and softball. The start of fall practice for these sports may not begin before Aug. 17.
Starting on Sept. 18, student-athletes in those sports may compete against non-conference competition, provided that non-MVC schools meet necessary safety specifications as outlined in the NCAA's Resocialization of College Sports Guidelines.
The MVC said schedules for winter and spring sports are not impacted at this time.
