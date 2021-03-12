ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — After giving up 21 runs in a doubleheader on Thursday, Missouri Western’s pitching limited No. 4 Missouri Southern to three hits in a 3-0 victory on Friday at Griffon Park.
Singles by Matt Miller in the fifth, Joe Kinder in the eighth and a double by Tommy Stevenson in the seventh accounted for the Lions’ hits. The Lions (13-2, 7-2 MIAA) received four walks and a hit batsman but stranded five baserunners and had two runners caught stealing.
Two walks brought the tying run to the plate with one out in the MSSU ninth inning, but Clay Milas flied out to left field and Dexter Swims grounded out to second in end the game.
Griffons starter Jared Wells gave up two hits in 6 1/3 innings, struck out seven batters and walked two. Robert Farrell (1-0) entered after Stevenson’s one-out double and retired the next two batters on ground balls. He fanned two, walked two and gave up a hit in the final 2 2/3 innings.
The Lions’ Will Bausinger (3-1) pitched six scoreless innings before allowing two unearned runs in the seventh. He allowed five hits, fanned five and walked two. Cole Woods gave up a run on two hits and struck out two in two innings.
The Griffons (3-11, 2-7) snapped a scoreless tie in the seventh when Ben Tsui reached on an error and came around to score on Maurice Bruce’s double to center field. After Woods came in relief, Bruce moved to third on pinch-hitter Brady Holden’s sacrifice and scored on pinch-hitter Brock Wrolstad’s sacrifice fly to left.
The Griffons added a run in the eight when Alex Crouch singled and scored on Tsui’s double down the left-field line.
Missouri Southern is home for a three-game series against Central Oklahoma starting with a single game at 3 p.m. Friday.
