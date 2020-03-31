ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Will Martin has been promoted to men's basketball head coach at Missouri Western.
Martin has been an assistant for the Griffons the past two years and becomes the sixth head coach in program history.
"Will Martin has been a critical leader for the dramatic shift in culture, competitiveness and community support MWSU men's basketball has experienced over the past two years," athletics director Josh Looney said in a release. "I am all-in on Will's vision to continue our rise, and I am all-in on the student-athletes he has brought into this program. The current momentum in our program is powerful, and Will has all of the characteristics and experiences to lead us to our ultimate goals. Most importantly, Will will run a basketball program that St. Joseph will be proud to engage and support."
"I am so humbled and grateful for the opportunity to lead this program," Martin said. "My confidence does not come from me but from this team and what we have accomplished together. I am fully aware that I would not be sitting in this position if not for the sacrifice of our players and the entire Griff community for the collective success of this team.
"I want to thank every mentor, coach and player that has been a part of my journey. I am blessed to have learned from the absolute best. Who I am and what I bring to Griff Nation is a credit to everyone who has invested in me along the way. With faith, love, ownership and work, I am excited to flow into this new era of Griffon basketball."
Before coming to Missouri Western, Martin served as assistant men's basketball coach and director of athletic admissions at Martin Methodist College (NAIA). Before that, Martin was the director of basketball operations at the University of San Francisco under head coach Rex Walters. Martin also gained Division I experience as a graduate assistant and video coordinator at Tulsa from 2013-15, working under head coaches Danny Manning and Frank Haith.
As an undergraduate, Martin served as a men's basketball manager at the University of Kentucky under coach John Calipari.
Calapari congratulated Martin on Twitter: "So proud of (Martin) on his new position as the head men's basketball coach at Missouri Western. Will was part of our staff from 2009-12 and continues to be a valued member of our family. One of the youngest coaches in our sport. Can't wait to watch his success at Missouri Western."
More congrats came from Manning: "I am very excited for Missouri Western men's basketball and Coach Martin. Will did a great job on our staff at Tulsa. Very bright, hard-working, forward-thinking. He was all in with us a Tulsa and will be all in with the Griffons."
From Walters, like Manning a former player at Kansas: "We only had one year together but I haven't met a coach that cares more for his players than Coach Martin. So happy for you and know you will do great things."
And from Anthony Davis, former Kentucky player now with the Los Angeles Lakers: "Congrats to my boy, Coach Martin, on becoming the head men's basketball coach at Missouri Western. You guys have a guy who cares and who is going to push the guys every day to be great. Know you're gonna do great things there. Well deserved brotha!"
Martin received his bachelor's degree from Kentucky in 2012 and his master's in education from Tulsa in 2015.
Off the hardwood, Martin also is involved in a prison ministry project — "Against the Grain" — where he serves as a volunteer teacher of the "180 Project."
Martin replaces Sundance Wicks, who left after two seasons to become an assistant at the University of Wyoming — his home state.
Wicks directed the Griffons to a 30-32 record (19-19 in MIAA play) during the past two seasons, inheriting a program that won six games in the 2017-18 campaign.
This season, the Griffons finished 18-14 overall and 13-6 in the MIAA, good for fourth place. It was the Griffons' most victories and highest league finish in 10 years and most conference victories in 18 seasons. They also posted the most home victories (12) in 14 years and longest home winning streak (11) in 17 years.
