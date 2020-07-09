Missouri Western women's soccer coach Chad Edwards has resigned to pursue a career in the aviation industry.
Edwards played soccer at Missouri Southern from 1997-2000. He was voted team captain and helped the Lions, coached by Jim Cook, win a conference championship in 1997.
He remained at Missouri Southern as an assistant coach, working with goalkeeping training and coordinating recruiting, fundraising and alumni activities. He left to become an assistant for the men's and women's programs at Avila, and in August 2011 he was named head coach at Missouri Western.
Edwards leaves the Griffons as the program's all-time winningest head coach with 74 victories in his nine seasons. He guided the Griffons to their first winning season in program history in 2015 and two years later the Griffons made the NCAA Tournament for the first time. In that 2017 season, the Griffons finished second in the regular season and postseason tournament behind eventual national champion Central Missouri.
"It has been the honor of a lifetime to be a part of Griffon soccer, Missouri Western and St Joseph these past nine years," Edwards said in a release. "I give all credit for our success to all of the incredible student-athletes who have worn the Griffon uniform along with our graduate assistants and assistant coaches, athletic trainers and administration. I will be forever grateful for all the wonderful families that entrusted us. I will never be able to thank everyone or put into words how incredibly thankful I am for this chapter. Griffon soccer will be forever in my heart.
"Aviation was my first passion and always had been. I have been blessed with an incredible opportunity that at this point in time, our family has decided is best for our future."
"Chad is a beacon of positivity and will be greatly missed in our department," athletics director Josh Looney said. "His dedication to the Griffs, collegiate soccer and aviation has always been unwavering. We are very sad to lose him but are excited he is chasing this dream. All of us have known about his love for flying and many in our department have flown with him over the years."
