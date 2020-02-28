Missouri Western's fast start sparked the Griffons past Missouri Southern 9-3 on Friday afternoon in the opening game of the 15th annual Teri Mathis Zenner Memorial Classic at the Pat Lipira Softball Complex.
The Griffons (4-7) tallied five runs in the top of the first inning and never looked back. Brea Blanton and Lauren Houston, the first two hitters in the lineup, began the game with extra-base hits, and each finished with three hits and two runs scored.
The Griffons jumped on Lions starter Meredith Iden (0-1), who did not retire any of the five batters she faced. Blanton led off with a double down the left-field line, and Houston followed with a triple to right-center field.
Rachel Stewart was hit by a pitch and stole second as Houston came home to complete the double steal. Stewart wound up at third base on the play and beat the throw home on Emma Hoffart’s bunt between the plate and pitcher’s circle to make it 3-0.
Hoffart stole second and scored on Sydni Hawkins’ single to right, and Taylor Hoelscher greeted reliever Natalie Hamm with a run-scoring single to right.
The Lions (6-6), playing their first home game of the season, got a run back in the bottom of the inning. Singles by Elizabeth Windsor, Haleigh Scott and Emily Harris loaded the bases with two outs, and Lynnlee Parrott walked to force in a run.
Missouri Southen added two runs in the second. Emilee Meyer and Tori Frazier singled to start the inning. Both advanced a base on Windsor's foul out down the right-field line, and they came home on Josie Tofpi’s two-out single to center.
From there, Griffons pitcher Kaili Hinds (2-1) blanked the Lions on three hits over the last five innings. She gave up nine hits in the complete-game effort, walked four batters and struck out five, including three in the seventh inning.
The Lions had baserunners in every inning but stranded 13 — nine in scoring position.
"If we had one hit with a runner in scoring position, it's a different game," Lions coach Hallie Blackney said. "It's all about execution. It's expecting greatness. ... We're going to turn this program around, but we have to expect more of ourselves on every single pitch."
The Griffons added runs on a wild pitch in the fourth inning, Hawkins' RBI single in the sixth, and Blanton's run-scoring double and an error in the seventh.
Emilee Meyer went 3-for-4 from the eighth spot in the lineup to lead the Lions, and leadoff hitter Elizabeth Windsor had two singles.
Hamm allowed five hits and an unearned run in four innings, and Mikaela Cox yielded three runs on four hits and fanned three in the last three innings.
"Nat came in and was able to step up for us, and Mik threw quality innings as well," Blackney said. "We answered early. We fought back, and then we kind of coasted. We were OK getting it to 5-3.
"We have to have the consistent, mental approach. That's where we're at. This whole year is a mentality-shift year. We have to expect more of ourselves. We have to expect greatness. We have to fight on every single pitch."
The Lions are back in action today with a 2 p.m. doubleheader against Northern State. Missouri Western and Missouri S&T play a twinbill today starting at 10 a.m.
