Mitts, Cottey: 'A perfect fit'

NEVADA, Mo. — Maryann Mitts thought her coaching days were over eight years ago, but many disagreed.
And they were right.
"When I retired from coaching (in 2013), a lot of people told me you'll be back," Mitts said. "And I said no, no way that I'm going to be back in the coaching ranks. A couple of years ago, serving on the board in the Catholic System in Joplin, I was asked to take over the (boys) basketball program at (McAuley Catholic High School). In doing so, I recognized for that one year that I still had a lot of passion and that I certainly enjoyed teaching the game of basketball and the life skills that go along with it.
"I remembered that the game of basketball has been so good to me. It has afforded me opportunities that never would have existed without it, and it has taught me lessons that only a sport can teach. I think Cottey College and coaching right now are a perfect fit in my career."
Mitts, the winningest women's basketball coach in Missouri Southern history, was introduced Friday morning as the head basketball coach and athletics director at Cottey College. She replaces Stephanie Beason, who resigned to follow some personal goals.
Mitts started her coaching career at Rockhurst before being hired at Missouri Southern in 2001. She compiled a 189-145 record in 13 seasons with the Lions, and she's 272-201 for her 17-year career.
The players are what Mitts missed most about coaching.
"They keep you young," she said. "But it's ingrained in who I am. I missed the competitiveness. I missed the camaraderie. To see the number of former coaches in the MIAA both the women's and men's side (who) have reached out to me in the last week has been overwhelming. It's almost like they were saying 'Thank goodness. You finally figured it out. You need to be on the court.' ''
Mitts was chosen from a field of more than 50 applicants.
"We believe that we've found that perfect match," said Dr. Landon Adams, vice president for student life at Cottey. "Dr. Mitts' coaching experience, her success on the court is phenomenal. But just as importantly for us was her relationship-driven servant leadership philosophy in all that she does. ... She brings a tremendous amount of energy and passion to everything that she does. We are so excited to see the impact that has on our campus, on our athletic programs and most importantly our student-athletes."
"Cottey College is student-centered," Mitts said. "It is an academic institution that is exceptional, and it affords women the opportunity for women to develop themselves athletically, academically and socially. ... I attended an all-women's high school, St. Teresa's Academy in Kansas City, so I without a doubt understand the importance of women's education. I am who I am today because of those four years and the leadership skills I developed and the servant leadership that was instilled in me started at that institution. And I see the same here today.
"And personally, I am halfway between my two homes. I have a 94-year old mother still in Kansas City ... and I am less than an hour from my second home where I spent 20 years of my life, developed a church family and deep friends in Joplin. Personally this was a perfect fit."
Mitts will start her duties at Cottey in May after finishing her teaching requirements at Missouri State.
"No. 1, we are going to start recruiting immediately," she said. "We are going to solidify a basketball roster that will be competitive starting in the fall. Next I'd like to spend time getting to know our coaches, getting to know their program because I feel my job as an athletic director to make their job easier and to help them to fulfill the success that they want in their programs.
"I also hope to get to know the student-athletes, to hear their success stories and find out how we can make this experience better for them athletically. And I can't wait to get out in the community and the surrounding communities, and meet the leaders in these areas and meet the business owners so that we can continue to develop a strong relationship between the college and that community."
