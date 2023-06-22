It's been an entertaining season with lots of offense through June in the MLB. Let's take a peek at the MLB standings through 70-plus games for each team. I will make predictions for each winner:
AL CENTRAL: Starting in the American League Central, the Kansas City Royals are in the cellar with a 21-54 record. That won't change. The Royals will finish at the bottom of the division. The only change they might see is some trades. Players like catcher Salvador Perez, reliever Scott Barlow and maybe some young starting pitchers are ones to keep an eye on being dealt here before the deadline.
The Minnesota Twins lead this division with a 38-38 record. In other words, it's up for grabs. The Cleveland Guardians are next in line at 36-38 while the Chicago White Sox and Detroit Tigers come in with 32 wins so far this year.
If I were to guess, this division will be won by a team just a few games above .500. I think the Twins can continue to win games with the numbers their ace Joe Ryan has put up this year. I expect the Guardians to hover right around .500 all season.
Last, I would look out for a second-half surge from the White Sox. Luis Robert Jr. looks really good at the moment and got off to a bit of a slow start. Also, their top starting pitcher Dylan Cease was not great to begin the season. Cease was a runner-up AL Cy Young guy last year. If he can get back to form the White Sox will be just fine.
Winner: White Sox.
NL CENTRAL: In the National League Central, the Cincinnati Reds have taken the top spot behind an 11-game winning streak. The Reds are really young and I don't think they have the pitching to stay hot. Elly De La Cruz has reached the majors and made a big impact but the young talent won't stay hot for three more months.
The Milwaukee Brewers are next in line. They're two games above .500 but they can't hit the ball. The pitching stays great in Milwaukee, but if they don't figure out a bottom-third offense, they won't win this division.
So, yes, this division is just as wide open as the AL Central. The Chicago Cubs, Pittsburgh Pirates and St. Louis Cardinals all have losing records. But I wouldn't count them out of the division. The NL Central is anyone's division heading into July.
The Pirates will need to hit better. They have speed and some pitching, but have to hit better.
The Cubs are fairly inconsistent. They have one of the best pitchers in baseball this year in Marcus Stroman and have good numbers from Justin Steele but the offense is hit or miss as well as the rest of their pitching staff.
The Cardinals can't pitch. The offense has been fine, especially for all of the injuries they've seen. But the pitching has to get better if they want to win this division.
Winner: Cardinals.
NL WEST: The Arizona Diamondbacks are leading the NL West. The Diamondbacks will be tested out west. The Giants are just 3.5 games back and have solid pitching and a pretty good offense. Don't forget the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers are in this division. The NL West should be fun in the second half.
Winner: Dodgers.
NL EAST: The NL East might be pretty boring with the Atlanta Braves off to a good start in 2023. The Miami Marlins look good with a 43-33 record. But I don't expect that to hold up with the lack of offense they have. The pitching staff has been really good, even with the No. 1 starter Sandy Alcantara struggling.
The Philadelphia Phillies are struggling without first baseman Rhys Hoskins and are just 38-36. The New York Mets and Washington Nationals are below .500. The Mets could turn things around, but not enough to win this division.
Winner: Braves.
AL WEST: The AL West is led by the Texas Rangers. This is one of the best teams in baseball with a strong offense and good pitching staff to go along with it. The Houston Astros and Los Angeles Angels aren't far behind, though. Like the NL West, this should be a fun division in the second half.
I anticipate a second-half surge from the Astros now that Jose Altuve is back and they're healthy. It will be interesting to see if the Angels can put together a full season finally with the star-studded duo of Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani.
Winner: Astros.
AL EAST: The AL East is the deepest division in baseball with all five teams sporting winning records. The Tampa Bay Rays have the best record in baseball and the Boston Red Sox are in the cellar despite a 39-37 record.
The Baltimore Orioles have been impressive so far this year. I expect them to keep up what they've done. The New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays have their work cut out to catch up with the top two in the division. I think the Red Sox remain in the cellar of this tough division.
Winner: Rays.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.