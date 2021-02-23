NEOSHO, Mo. — Bryce McDowell fired in 27 points to lead Moberly Area Community College past Crowder 78-66 on Monday night in women's basketball action.
Dowell, 5-foot-6 sophomore guard, popped in seven 3-point goals. NJ Weems and Keiori Lee added 13 and 10 points, respectively, for the Greyhounds, who led 45-39 at halftime and 65-50 after three quarters.
Fiona Wilson hit four treys while scoring 20 points to lead Crowder (3-5, 1-1 NJCAA Region 16). Makayla White tallied 18 poins, and Jonisha Rolle chipped in with 14.
The Lady 'Riders have another region game tonight at 5:30 at State Fair in Sedalia.
