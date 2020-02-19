NEOSHO, Mo. — Moberly Area Community College erupted for 60 first-half points en route to a 93-68 victory over Crowder College on Wednesday night in Bob Sneller Gymnasium.
The Greyhounds (25-4, 7-1 NJCAA Region 16) extended their winning streak to eight games — a streak that began with a home victory over Crowder.
Moberly opened a 28-18 lead in the first quarter and outscored the Lady 'Riders 32-8 in the second stanza for a 60-26 halftime cushion.
Chatori Tyler and DeAnna Wilson tallied 20 points apiece for the Greyhounds, and Bryce Dowell contributed 19.
Fiona wilson poured in 32 points for Crowder (15-14, 2-7), and Makayla White added 11 points. The 'Riders also received four rebounds from Ashley Reichert, three assists from Thathianna Sysavanh and four steals from Gabby Adams.
Crowder travels to Three Rivers for a game at 2 p.m. Saturday.
