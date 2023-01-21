MOBERLY, Mo. — Crowder College failed to overcome a tidal wave of points from host Moberly on Saturday in losing 101-50 in a junior college women's basketball game.
Moberly, which led 52-26 at halftime, used an offensive arsenal that consisted of six players scoring in double figures.
Jaelin Glass was the only Crowder player to hit twin figures with 13.
Crowder (9-12, 1-5 in Region 16) will travel to Mineral Area Junior College Wednesday for a 5 p.m. contest.
