PHOENIX — Molly Miller, who won 91% of her games in the past six seasons at Drury, has been named the new women's basketball head coach at Grand Canyon University, it was announced Tuesday.
She replaces Nicole Powell, who resigned last month to become head coach at UC Riverside. The Lopes went 38-46 in three seasons under Powell, highlighted by a second-place finish in the Western Athletic Conference this season.
Miller, 34, compiled a record of 180-17 as the Panthers' coach, including a 67-1 record the past two seasons. The loss came in the semifinals of last season's national tournament. The Panthers also led NCAA Division II in scoring margin the past two years — 27.9 points in 2018-19 and 28.5 points this season.
The Panthers were 32-0 this season and ranked No. 1 in the national poll every week until the NCAA Tournament was canceled because of the new coronavirus pandemic.
"I have had the privilege to get to know President (Brian) Mueller and the athletic director, Jamie Boggs, in the recent days, and the enthusiasm of these incredible leaders certainly helped solidify my decision," Miller said in a release. "I look forward to a seamless transition for our basketball program and the fun journey that lies ahead for our university, our players, our fans and our community."
Miller's teams defend with the intensity and trapping that was her trademark as a player. The Panthers led Division II with 30.8 turnovers forced per game this season. In turn, her teams have played an uptempo offense that averaged 90.2 points this season.
The former Molly Carter also had success as a player as Kickapoo High School went 109-9 with two state championships in four seasons and at Drury as the Panthers went 112-18.
"I'm supercompetitive," Miller said. "With the resources and the excitement behind the athletic program and specifically the women's basketball program, there's real momentum there. I think we can make a big splash. We want to be one of the best teams in the nation. That's going to be our goal, and I think we can do it at GCU."
