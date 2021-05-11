Five athletes, two coaches and one contributor comprise the first class of the Monett High School Athletics Hall of Fame, the school district has announced.
Monett athletics director Daryl Bradley and assistant AD Michael Calhoun began the process in December 2019, and one month later, the school board approved starting the hall.
Organization, planning and accepting nominations took place during 2020, and the inaugural class was announced this past Friday.
The inductees will receive a plaque and a ring during halftime of the Cubs’ home football game on Sept. 10. A celebration dinner will also be scheduled in the fall.
The class consists of athletes Sarah Hamlet, Kelley Curbow, Dennis Heim, Angela Johnson and James Klousia, coaches Jackie Bolton and Cleo Elbert, and contributor Mike McClure.
Hamlet, a 2003 high school graduate, played basketball, volleyball and competed in track and field. She earned several all-state recognitions in track, set the school record for the long jump and received the Sebben Award in 2003 for Class 3 outstanding high school track and field athlete.
Curbow, a 1969 graduate, lettered in football and basketball. He played football for the Missouri Tigers and was invited to the Kansas City Chiefs training camp.
Heim, a 1974 graduate, was a member of the Cubs’ first football state championship team in 1971. He was named all-conference, all-district and all-state his senior year, and he was inducted into the Missouri State Athletics Hall of Fame in 1994 and the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame this past January.
Johnson, a 1987 graduate, came back to her alma mater to teach and is retiring this year after 28 years as a special education teacher and coach. During her prep career, she participated in cross country, basketball and track and field. She was a four-time state qualifier in cross country and a three-time state champion in the high jump. She ran track for the Missouri Tigers and received a Wynn Award from the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame in 2016.
Klousia, a 1971 graduate, played No. 1 singles and doubles in tennis for the Cubs all four years and was a state tournament qualifier in 1970 and 1971. He’s been inducted into the Missouri State Hall of Fame (2008), Southwest Baptist Hall of Fame (2013), USTA Missouri Valley Tennis Hall of Fame (2014), Springfield Area Sports Hall of Fame (2015) and Missouri Sports Hall of Fame earlier this year.
Bolton coached the Cubs’ volleyball team from 1984-96, compiling a 231-72 record. The Cubs won seven district championships in her 11 years and reached the Class 3 state semifinals in 1989 and 1990.
Elbert coached the Cubs’ girls basketball team from 1981-2000 and guided the Cubs to seven undefeated Big 8 Conference championships. He was named coach of the year five times and was inducted into the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2006.
McClure is a 1980 Monett graduate and has been broadcasting Monett games since 1985, a span of 36 years. He continues that today as president of McClure Broadcasting LLC, and he’s also a play-by-play broadcaster for Missouri Southern football and basketball games as well as a broadcaster for ESPN+ and ESPN3. He was inducted into the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2017.
