MONETT, Mo. — Monett's boys tennis team swept both singles and doubles Tuesday in shutting out Clever 9-0.
Ethan Kutz upended Jase Whiles 8-5 at No. Singles. He combined with Heisman Welch to defeat Whiles and Dylan Dodds 8-4 in the top doubles match.
It was a happy day for the Cubs' No. 6 player, Dylan Gorman, who won his first varsity singles and doubles matches. Gorman defeated Kalib Butts 8-0 and combined with Caden Szydloski to topple Butts and Cade Clements 8-3 at No. 3 doubles.
Monett (3-1) will host Forsyth on Wednesday.
