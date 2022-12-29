Monett’s boys basketball team scored just 13 points in the first half but rallied late against Hunstville, Arkansas. on Thursday in the Neosho Holiday Classic semifinals.
But the Cubs came up just short, losing 44-41, and will face Neosho at noon Friday in the third-place contest.
Monett (5-5) received 20 points from its bench — all from Blaine Salsman, who played 29 minutes.
The Cubs trailed 28-13 at half and outscored Huntsville 28-16 in the second half.
Isiah Meeks was the only other Monett player in double figures; he scored 10 and had seven rebounds. Marcus Young led the team with 11 boards.
Monett made 7 of 14 attempts at the free throw line, while Huntsville made 5 of 6.
