CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — In a matchup of long-time Big 8 Conference rivals, Monett edged Seneca 42-36 in the championship match of the Carl Junction Classic duals tournament on Saturday at Carl Junction High School.
The tournament has been brackets for each weight class in past years, but this year the format was changed to be a dual tournament.
Monett went undefeated with five dual victories for the day. The Cubs’ earlier wins came over Buffalo 50-21, Diamond 58-21, Carl Junction 38-33 and Ladue 60-21.
In the final match, the Cubs received pins from Joseph Semerad at 138 pounds, Elias Barrientos at 145, Gunnar Bradley at 152 and Harrison Merriman at 285,
Seneca also posted four falls, logged by Dalton Duley at 113, Gabriel Commons at 160, Zane Cotten at 182 and Nash Crain at 195.
Five Monett wrestlers went 5-0 in the tournament — Semerad, Barrientos, Bradley, Karter Brink at 132 and Raymond Villalta. Matthew Bahl (126), Ethan Umfleet (170) and Merriman all went 4-1.
Monett has a big match on Tuesday night when the No. 1-ranked Cubs visit No. 2 Bolivar, beginning at 6.
Carl Junction went 3-2 in its tournament, defeating Buffalo 37-36, Diamond 52-18 and Ladue 51-30 and losing to Monett and Nixa 39-31.
Jackson White went 5-0 at 220 pounds to lead the Bulldogs. Carl Junction also had five victories between two heavyweights — three by Keegan Bennett and two by Micah Lieberman.
Lukas Walker (106 pounds), Cole Stewart (152) and Javon White (160) all finished 4-1 for the Bulldogs.
Carl Junction has another home match on Tuesday night against Webb City.
