It's a new year with fresh faces, but that doesn’t mean the Monett boys soccer team has wavered from its winning ways.
The Cubs, who have won eight consecutive district titles, experienced significant roster turnover following last year’s third-place finish in Class 2. But it’s safe to say Monett has reloaded and looks poised for another deep run this fall, barring COVID-19.
And the Cubs showed why on Thursday night. Monett blanked Joplin 3-0 behind two goals from sophomore Roberto Perez at the JHS Soccer Field.
“These kids amaze me every time we play the game,” Monett coach Cristobal Villa said. “I think they are giving more and more every game. Throughout the season, I expect more from them. It’s a good team. We want to take it a game at a time and it’s all matchups.
“We want to adapt as soon as possible. Play what we play and play our style regardless of who we are playing. Once we find our identity, I think we are going to be very dangerous.”
And the team’s identity could be defense as the Cubs dominated the Eagles on that side of the ball. Monett held Joplin to only seven shots all night.
The Cubs got on the board in the 19th minute after Perez blasted the ball into the net from almost 20 yards out.
And that was all the scoring in the first half. Villa said Joplin came out motivated defensively.
“We knew it wasn’t going to be an easy game tonight,” Villa said. “They came out with the best they had, pressing us trying to create no spaces so my players couldn’t move. We were patient moving the ball, sending the ball back to the defense and inviting them over to our field for us to start finding the spaces and bringing the ball back up.
“Joplin didn’t give us anything for free, but we just took the opportunities we had.”
But Monett started showing signs of pulling away in the second half after senior Alejandro Garcia and Perez almost added to the lead in the 47th minute. Perez smashed a kick that hit the left side bar of the goal while Garcia came inches from a goal with a kick that went wide right.
By the 58th minute, sophomore Alexix Ramirez retrieved a pass from Perez on the left side and blasted the ball past Joplin goalkeeper Brayden Anderson for the score.
Garcia capped the scoring with a goal in the 77th minute, helping Monett secure its fourth win in six games.
Joplin coach Josh Thompson said the team’s game plan was to come out on the defensive, but the Cubs' one goal in the first half proved to be the momentum-changer.
“The early goal was a pretty lucky one because it’s not often our keeper gets beat on that angle over top,” Thompson said. “That changed some of the momentum. It altered plans a little bit. We had to take a look at halftime to see what we wanted to do.
“Definitely the early goal changed the way we were looking at the rest of the game.”
Next up, Joplin hosts Willard (7-1) at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Monett plays Marshfield (2-5-1) at home at 4:30 p.m. on Monday.
Senior Night
Before the game, Joplin celebrated its four seniors — forward Brady Carter, midfielder Connor Simon, defender Josh Yarnell and forward Preston Stockton.
“They have meant a lot to the program, especially whenever their class has shrunk down to four guys,” Thompson said. “They’re the guys who have stuck with it. I’m really glad that they are here.”
