COLUMBIA, Mo. — Win or lose, Joseph Semerad’s goal was to enjoy his final prep wrestling match.
The Monett senior ended up enjoying more than just that on Saturday.
Semerad, the all-time winningest wrestler in MHS history, capped his prep career as a three-time state champion after downing Benton senior Cristian Dixon 3-2 in the Class 2 138-pound championship at the MSHSAA Wrestling Championships inside Mizzou Arena.
A third-period takedown put Semerad in the lead for good in his championship triumph, and it helped Monett secure a second straight team title in Class 2.
The Cubs ended the tourney with 149 ½ points and were followed by runner-up Odessa with 142.
“It’s been a great four years,” said Semerad, a McKendree signee. “I told myself before the match that I didn’t really care about winning or losing. I just wanted to go out there, enjoy my last match and leave no regrets. And that’s exactly what I did.”
Monett led Odessa by 7 ½ points atop the team standings heading into the finals before it crowned two individual champions and one runner-up. Overall, the Cubs had seven wrestlers notch podium finishes.
The Cubs trailed Odessa by 16 ½ points to start the day before a barrage of wins in the fourth round of wrestlebacks and medal rounds put them in the lead going into the final session.
“I’m just happy, and I’m so happy for our guys,” Monett coach Daryl Bradley said. “We brought eight wrestlers this weekend and knew we were probably going to be fighting from behind. But we didn’t focus on the score. We just focused on ourselves and did what we had to do, control what we could control.”
Harrison Merriman capped the night for Monett by claiming his first state title with a 2-1 decision over Sullivan’s Tristan Brown in the championship match at heavyweight. Other Monett medalists included runner-up Gunnar Bradley (152), as well as third-place Matthew Bahl (126), Karter Brink (132), Elias Barrientos (145) and Ethan Umfleet (160).
“These are great kids and they deserved this team championship,” Bradley said. “We had our moments of adversity, but I knew that if any group of kids could pull this off, it was this one. I just love these kids and I’m so proud. This weekend will be remembered for a long time.”
For Seneca, finishing fifth with 81 points, a pair of finals matches both ended in heartbreak. Freshman Brady Roark was about 40 seconds away from claiming a state title at the 106-pound weight class before Pleasant Hill’s Sam Ewing used a late takedown to secure a 4-3 decision. And then at 120, Seneca sophomore Kendon Pollard was up 6-2 in the second period when he was turned to his back and pinned by Fulton’s Jackson Caswell.
Seneca also had fourth-place finishes by Zane Cotten (170) and Skyleer Commons (220) to go along with Roark and Pollard’s runner-up placings.
The Indians, making the jump to Class 2 this season, finished outside the top two in the team standings for the first time since 2014.
“It’s a tough way to finish, but the kids really got after it and I was proud of their effort all weekend long,” Seneca coach Jeff Sill said. “It’s just about being consistent. At this level we have to be consistent. In year’s past that’s what we’ve done. But things like this will make us better. It will resonate with them, and I know we’ll make some changes and get after it more in the practice room.”
Cassville’s Zach Coenen (195) finished fifth with a 2-1 overtime win over Cameron’s Camren Hedgpeth in the medal rounds.
CLASS 1
Diamond medalist Kolbe Jones, a senior, went 1-1 on Saturday to take fourth at the 132-pound weight class.
Jones opened the day with a second-period fall over Maysville’s Kaleb Jestes before he fell by first-period fall to Centralia’s Brayden Shelton in the consolation finals.
GIRLS
Claire Pritchett, Nevada’s first female state medalist in school history, finished her weekend with a sixth-place medal at the 235-pound weight class.
Pritchett secured a top-six finish on Friday in a 7-3 decision over St. Clair’s Makenzie Turner before going 0-2 on Saturday. The sophomore went 3-3 on the week.
