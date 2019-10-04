SENECA, Mo. — After seeing an early 20-point lead disappear, Monett scored twice in the second half and edged Seneca 35-28 Friday night in a Big 8 Conference West Division game at Earl Campbell Stadium on Tom Hodge Field.
With Monett’s victory and Cassville’s 48-6 decision over McDonald County, every team in the Big 8 West has lost a division game. Seneca (4-2, 3-1 Big 8 West) and Cassville are tied for first place, one-half game in front of the Cubs (4-2, 2-1) and McDonald County.
Monett’s Ethan Umfleet returned the opening kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown, and scoring runs of 15 yards by Jamie Guinn and 1 yard by Karter Brink increased the lead to 20-0 early in the second quarter.
Seneca used a 7-yard run by Monty Mailes and 23-yard run by Lance Stephens to climb within 20-14 at halftime, and Trey Wilson’s 39-yard run gave the Indians their first lead 22-20.
The Indians then tried to catch the Cubs off guard with an onside kick, but Monett recovered and Guinn’s 10-yard run on an option pitch from Brink put the Cubs back in front 28-22.
After forcing Seneca to punt, the Cubs scored again on Brink’s one-yard sneak for a 35-22 lead.
Wilson scored again on a 44-yard burst to pull Seneca within one touchdown, but the ensuing onside kick did not go the required 10 yards. The Indians had one more possession but turned the ball over on downs.
Fullback Brandon Majors had 23 carries for 112 yards to lead Monett’s rushing attack, Majors’ 36-yard run set up Brink’s second touchdown.
The Cubs finished with 358 total yards — 279 rushing and 79 passing – while Seneca had 331 yards — 197 on the ground and 134 through the air.
Wilson gained 124 yards on 15 rushes, and Stephens completed 10-of-17 passes for 134 yards.
