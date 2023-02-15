The Monett Cubs traveled to Mount Vernon on Tuesday night and left with a narrow 43-38 victory.
The Cubs (10-13) were led in scoring by Jason Garner with 14. He was the only player in double figures for Monett. Landyn Brandt, Marcus Young and Isiah Meeks added seven each.
Mount Vernon trailed 7-6 after one quarter of play and was behind 19-18 at the half. Monett used the third period to separate the game by more than one possession at 29-25.
The Mountaineers (6-16) were paced by sophomore Jarrett Zerby with 23 points.
Monett plays at Reeds Spring on Friday at 7:15 p.m. Mount Vernon will travel to McDonald County that same night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.