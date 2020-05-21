Weather and track conditions permitting, both the Monett Motor Speedway and Nevada Speedway will open their 2020 seasons this weekend.
In addition the OCRS Sprint Car Series, based out of Tulsa, opens its season with programs at both tracks — Saturday night at Monett and Sunday night at Nevada.
First the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the start of racing at Monett and Nevada, and then last weekend's races were rained out.
The OCRS Series was scheduled to open in March, but so far its schedule has consisted of one rainout and four cancellations. The series was scheduled to run this weekend at Caney Valley Speedway, but a change in Kansas' reopening process forced the series to find new locations.
"This whole coronavirus stuff has kind of killed the racetracks," Nevada Speedway owner Rob Hail said.
NEVADA
The green flag on the Nevada Speedway season drops on Saturday night, and races will be held in six classes — mini stocks, pure stocks, street stocks, Midwest mods,. B-mods and late models.
Hot laps are scheduled for 7. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 6-12.
The meet and greet with the drivers will be held at intermission on Saturday night.
"Fans can meet the drivers and ask for an autographed picture," Hail said. "People will walk down the middle, and if they want somebody's autographed picture, they have to walk to them. The cars are more than six feet long, so drivers will be at one end and the fans will be at the other."
Sunday's program has the winged sprint cars plus the Lucas Oil NOW 600 Micro Sprint Series and the B-mods, starting at 7. Admission: $15 adults and $5 children ages 6-12.
Fans will be asked to use social distancing rules in the bleachers.
"According to the health department, families can sit together," Hail said. "And everybody else has to be six feet apart."
MONETT
It's the 50th season opener on Saturday at Monett Motor Speedway, presented by Eric Norris State Farm Insurance Agency of Neosho.
The pits will open at 3 p.m., and the grandstands will open at 5. Hot laps begin at 6:45, and racing will begin at 7:20.
Admission for fans is $22 adults, $20 military and senior citizens and $12 for children 18-under. Pit passes are $40.
In addition to the sprint cars, there will be points championship racing for late models, B-mods, legends, Midwest mods and pure stocks.
Grandstand seating will be available for 1,200 fans — about 60% capacity. Tickets can be purchased online or at the gate. Concession stands will be open, so no outside food or drinks will be allowed.
