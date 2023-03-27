WEBB CITY, Mo. — In a season-opening boys tennis match, visiting Monett edged Webb City 5-4.
Each team won three matches in singles, with the Cubs getting the victory with a pair of doubles wins.
In No. 1 singles, Monett’s Ethan Katz defeated Jacob McDonald 8-3.
Kutz combined with Heisman Welch to topple Webb City’s McDonald and Trevor Peterson at No. 1 doubles 8-2.
Monett will host Neosho on Tuesday before going to the Mount Vernon Tournament on Wednesday.
