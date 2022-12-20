The Monett boys basketball team only led Clever by three at halftime but used a 36-point second half to pull away for the 62-51 win on Tuesday night at Monett High School.
The Cubs were paced by Blaine Salsman with 19 points. Marcus Young added 15 more for the hosts.
Monett’s 62 points scored was the offense’s best output all season. And it’s a good thing because it had to withstand a 27-point showing from Clever’s Jase Whiles. Whiles used eight 3-pointers to get most of his offense.
The Cubs improved to 4-4 with the win as the Bluejays fell to 0-5. Monett will be back in action on Wednesday, Dec. 28 in the Neosho Holiday Classic at 12:30 against Sapulpa (Okla.).
