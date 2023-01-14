The Monett Cubs boys basketball team fell to Aurora to begin the Crane Tournament on Tuesday night. It responded Friday night with a narrow 52-47 victory over Crane.
The Pirates led by three at halftime on Friday. But Monett responded 16-point fourth quarter and held Crane to just nine points to swing the momentum late and close out a comeback victory.
The Cubs were led by Jason Garner with 15 points. Blaine Salsman was right behind him with 14. Which was carried by his three baskets from downtown.
Aidan Vaught carried the Pirates with 33 points. Vaught's brother, Owen, added 5 more as the duo combined for 38 of the team's 47.
Monett is now 6-7 and ended a three-game skid.
