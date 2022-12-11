Monett found itself in early foul trouble and in a dog fight with Diamond on the final day of the Seneca Invitational Saturday afternoon.
Blaine Salsman picked it up for the Cubs (3-1) and scored 20 points to help his team to a 35-22 win.
Diamond was unable to get much going against Monett's defense all day long. The Wildcats never scored more than seven points in a quarter. And after a 4-4 deadlock entering the second quarter, the Cubs outscored them 31-18 the rest of the way.
Monett was a perfect 9 for 9 at the free throw line.
Ty McDermott led Diamond with 11 points.
Monett will host Neosho on Tuesday evening. Diamond welcomes Southwest to town on Tuesday for its next game.
