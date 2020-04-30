Monett High School didn’t look far to find its next wrestling coach.
In fact, the administration just looked down the bench.
Ben Hohensee, an assistant for the Cubs the last seven years, has been promoted to head wrestling coach. He succeeds Daryl Bradley, who stepped down after coaching the Cubs the last 20 years. Bradley will remain with the school district as the high school athletics director.
“I knew in high school I wanted to coach,” Hohensee said. “I’ve always had great coaches and had a great experience coming up. I kind of wanted to do that myself.”
Naturally Bradley, who also was Hohensee’s high school coach, has made a big impact.
“He’s a great leader, very hard worker,” Hohensee said. “He’s just been a very good friend. He taught me and all the other wrestlers a lot. It’s been great to learn from him the last (several) years.”
As the coach following Bradley, Hohensee doesn’t anticipate any major changes.
“I came through this program,” Hohensee said. “That’s why I came back because I love what we do and how we do things. Anytime you lose a person as good as Coach Bradley, you just hope to fill his shoes. So no, no major changes. We’re just going to keep moving forward.”
The Cubs have won back-to-back Class 2 state championships and finished in the top-4 at state the last four years.
“Where do we start,” Hohensee said, explaining the Cubs’ consistent success. “I think it all starts with your parents, your community trusting you and backing you at all times. That goes a long way because it’s a tough sport. Kids struggle with it, and if they don’t have that support at home, trusting the program and trusting in the process, it just never really pans out. But we have great families who have entrusted us with their children. Just values ... I think we do everything the right way. We work hard. We wrestle smart. We’re not always the flashiest, but we always get very, very tough kids.”
The kids also have bought into the program.
“That’s that relationship piece,” Hohensee said. “I think you do things right, you try to lead by example the best you can ... they see that and they will follow in your steps.”
Hohensee was a four-time state qualifier and three-time medalist at heavyweight for the Cubs, capped by an umblemished Class 2 state championship his senior year in 2006. The championship bout matched two unbeatens as Hohensee (28-0) decisioned Jake Mallonee (42-1) of Platte County 2-1.
Hohensee was third in state his junior year, and he placed second in Class 1 as a sophomore, falling 2-1 in overtime in the title bout.
Hohensee continued wrestling in college, first as a two-time All-American at Labette Community College before finishing at Nebraska-Kearney.
“At Labette I wrestled for coach Joe Renfro, who is one of Coach Bradley’s good friends,” Hohensee said. “They were teammates together (at LCC). While finishing up school at Nebraska-Kearney, I was a volunteer assistant and we won a Division II national title. That was fun to be a part of.”
Hohensee came directly from UNK to Monett. He teaches physical education and fitness at Monett Middle School, and he expects to remain the middle school head football coach.
