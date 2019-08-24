The National Wrestling Coaches Association has tabbed Monett coach Daryl Bradley as the High School Head Coach of the Year for the state of Missouri, the Globe learned Friday.
Fellow Cubs wrestling coach Ben Hohensee was also honored by the NWCA as Missouri’s High School Assistant Coach of the Year.
Bradley and Hohensee led Monett to its first team state championship since 2008 in February. With seven individual placers and two champions, the Cubs amassed 145 team points to best runner-up Bolivar by 36 points in Class 2.
Karter Brink and Matthew Bahl highlighted the individual finishes, both defeating a previously unbeaten opponent in the finals to claim a state title at the 120- and 126-pound weight class, respectively.
At 132, Joseph Semerad finished runner-up while Ethan Umfleet (160) placed third, Wesley Merriman (160) fourth, Gunnar Bradley (152) sixth and Harrison Merriman (220) sixth.
Monett finished the regular season with a 14-1 dual record — its only loss coming to eventual Class 3 state champion Neosho. The Cubs also placed second as a team in the Big 8 Conference tournament before claiming their fourth district title of the past seven years with nine state-qualifying wrestlers in the District 3 tournament.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.