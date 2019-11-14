Two Monett High School seniors signed letters of intent on Wednesday afternoon for track and field at NCAA Division I schools.
Kaesha George signed with Missouri, and Kelsey Dalton signed with Bradley.
George has won the Class 4 javelin state title the last two years, and her winning throw of 151 feet, 6 inches last May broke the state record in all classes.
She also is a standout softball and basketball player for the Cubs, and she was named Globe Athlete of the Year after her sophomore year. There was some difficulty for her to choose a sport for college.
"It was, yes, but as much success as I've had in the javelin, it kind of led me to javelin because it's fun to be successful," she said.
George also considered Pittsburg State before choosing the Tigers.
"I just really love the coaches and the people there, and it feels like home to me," she said. "They have one of the best women's javelin crew in the country, which is one of the reasons I wanted to go there just to challenge myself," George said. "They have a freshman, Skylar Ciccolini, there this year. They have several really awesome throwers there already."
The Tigers finished seventh in last year's SEC Championships at Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Tigers' Sophia Rivera, a sophomore, was second in the javelin at 177-10, about 3 1/2 feet behind the winning throw.
Missouri track and field coach Brett Halter wrote a post on Twitter on Wednesday after the signing: "Kaesha has an exciting upside in what will be her primary event in college: javelin. She is a multi-sport athlete, excelling in various sports while demonstrating tremendous leadership within those teams. We are thrilled she will be a Tiger."
Dalton has been a standout sprinter for the Cubs.
She finished eighth in the state meet in the 100 meters her sophomore year and was ninth last year, just missing qualifying for the finals by .02 seconds.
She also was 11th in the 200 and ran on the 4x100 relay team that finished 11th at state last year.
At the sectional meet she finished second in both the 100 and 200 and was a member of the second place 4x100 team.
Bradley finished eighth in the Missouri Valley Conference meet last spring at Terre Haute, Ind.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.