AURORA, Mo — Just 24 hours after news broke that superintendent Russ Moreland had died at age 50, the Monett soccer team was set to take the field against Rogersville for the Class 2 District 4 championship on Wednesday night.
But the game was pushed to Thursday to give students, faculty and staff at Monett High School more time to mourn the loss.
Fast forward 24 hours later, the second-seeded Cubs (15-5) captured their ninth consecutive district title with a 3-2 victory over top-seeded Rogersville (16-6) at Aurora High School.
“We dedicated this win and this plaque to somebody that was flying high in the sky right now, which is our superintendent Mr. Russ Moreland,” Monett coach Cristobal Villa said. “This goes to him. This goes to the Moreland family. This goes to our (school) district, our staff and our community. We played tonight for him. No matter what the outcome was — we were going to play for him tonight.”
Monett faced a 1-0 halftime deficit when forward Sage Ballard handed Rogersville the lead in the 34th minute. The junior fought off traffic, and the Cubs’ defense tried to tap the ball back to goalkeeper Joshua Patino, but Ballard was already there and fired the shot through the right side of the net.
But that lead quickly evaporated in the second half after Villa’s halftime message turned into a momentum swing.
Monett scored two goals in the opening four minutes — one from forward Jonathan Perez and the other from midfielder Roberto Perez — to give the Cubs a 2-1 advantage.
“I told the boys ‘First half is over. It’s done and now it’s what we can do in the second half. We have to be the second half team if we want to win tonight,’ “ Villa said. “Soccer is about momentum and we got that.”
And in the 59th minute, the Cubs received an insurance tally when forward Alejandro Garcia received a pass from Eduardo Morales on the left side and headed the ball through the net for a 3-1 lead.
“I’m always thinking about scoring,” Garcia said. “I’m always thinking of helping my team, and I knew I had to pull out something big to get us forward.”
“That third goal put everything in perspective,” Villa said. “It showed us and guided us to controlling the pace of the game after that. We were trying to hold the ball as much as we could, so they could not (score). As time was winding down, that played to our advantage.”
The Wildcats cut the deficit to 3-2 in the 74th minute after Ballard picked up his second goal of the night, but Patino collected two saves down the stretch to help Monett secure the title.
“At halftime, Coach Villa told us no matter what we have to try our best,” Garcia said. “This is for our community, our whole town. A big loss happened with our superintendent, so we dedicated whatever outcome to him. We knew we had to do this and we knew we had to get our ninth district title. Overall, we just came together as a group and we tired them out and did what we had to do.
“This title means so much. I’m overwhelmed with joy. All I want to do is celebrate with my teammates, family and the fans.”
The Cubs advanced to the Class 2 quarterfinals and will play MICDS (10-3) on Tuesday in Monett.
After the game, the Monett players and coaches celebrated all 10 of its district titles in program history. The Cubs’ title streak started in 2012 when they knocked off Cassville 4-3 in overtime.
“It’s taken a lot of hard work,” Villa said. “Our season does not start in three months or during the school year. It starts right after our season is over. That is when our season starts. That is a tradition we have kept in our program, and the seniors leading. The juniors that are going to be seniors next year to keep that tradition. They work so hard. Their work ethic is great and the leadership is there.
“They don’t want to be the class that ends the good program we have had so far.”
