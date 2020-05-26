Monett's Joey Semerad named boys wrestler of year

Joey Semerad, a four-time state finalist for Monett, has been named the area high school boys wrestler of the year by The Joplin Globe's sports staff.
Semerad finished 48-5 this season at 138 pounds, earned his third Class 2 state championship and wound up with a 197-18 record, the most wins in Monett history and eight more than teammate Karter Brink. His 197 victories included 127 pins.
Semerad won state titles at 106 pounds his freshman and sophomore seasons, and his only loss at the state tournament came in the 132-pound championship bout his junior year, when he dropped a 5-2 decision to Jay Strausbaugh of Rogersville, who is also a three-time state champion.
Semerad's 15-1 record at the state tournament included 10 pins and one technical fall. He helped the Cubs earn team plaques at state all four years — fourth place in 2017, second in 2018 and champions in 2019 and 2020.
Semerad also earned a spot on the Missouri Wrestling Association Academic All-State team all four years of his prep career. That requires a minimum 3.5 GPA and a top-six finish at state.
He has signed to wrestle next year at McKendree University in Lebanon, Illinois. The Bearcats were ranked No. 2 in NCAA Division II last year and qualified eight wrestlers for the national tournament, which was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Joey is one of the hardest working athletes that I've ever been around," former Monett coach Daryl Bradley said. "He has a drive like no other. He is always focused on winning and helping his team succeed.
"He will go down in history as being one of the best who has ever put on a Monett singlet. He was a pleasure to coach, and I'm sure he will do great things at McKendree University."
