The Montanez brothers came through in the clutch for the Joplin soccer team.
Just a freshman, Ely Montanez blasted a game-winning kick through the net in extra time to lift Joplin (12-5) past Ozark 3-2 in a Central Ozark Conference thriller on Tuesday night at JHS Athletic Complex.
Fittingly, the goal was assisted by older brother and junior Adan Montanez.
Both teams exchanged scores in the first half, as Ely Montanez got the Eagles on the board with a goal in the 18th minute. Ozark's Caleb Lepant collected a goal six minutes later to tie up the match.
In the second half, Adrian Ortega gave the Tigers a 2-1 lead with a tally in the 53rd minute. But Joplin's Luciano Reyes knotted the score at two-all by blasting a kick through the net just three minutes later.
Goalkeeper Andrew Jordan collected six saves for Joplin.
The Eagles play at College Heights at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
